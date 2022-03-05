Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minim.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Minim stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Minim in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

