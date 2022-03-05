Mist Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $2.02 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00104235 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.