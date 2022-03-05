MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Acquires 35,000 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

