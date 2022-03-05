Mizuho Cuts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $60.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in ALLETE by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ALLETE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ALLETE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

