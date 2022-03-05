Mizuho Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $63.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

OKE stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

