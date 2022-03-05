MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.53 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

