MML Investors Services LLC Buys 550 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after buying an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 882,797 shares of company stock worth $65,719,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $58.68 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

