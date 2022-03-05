MML Investors Services LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globus Medical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 102,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.82 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.