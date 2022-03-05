MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.