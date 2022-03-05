Momentive Global Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Momentive Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Momentive Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.