Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 5.4%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 27,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,894,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Momo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Momo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Momo by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

