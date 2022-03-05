Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

