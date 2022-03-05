Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.