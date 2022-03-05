Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Monro has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after acquiring an additional 119,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

