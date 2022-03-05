Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,419 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

C traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 54,262,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,879,572. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

