Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254,257 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.21. 21,368,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.