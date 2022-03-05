Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.71 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,061 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,870,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,984,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

