Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,843 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.76. 4,671,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,521. The company has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

