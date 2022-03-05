Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 240,002 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.40. 21,014,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,596,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

