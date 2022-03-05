Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 25,701 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.76 and its 200 day moving average is $562.36. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

