Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 68,565 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 68,565 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.26. 9,057,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

