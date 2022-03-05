Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

