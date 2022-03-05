Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $402,000 in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $38.12 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

