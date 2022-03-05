Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $422,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY opened at $27.85 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.