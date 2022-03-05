Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 355,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $478.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

