Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

