Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

