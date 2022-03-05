Morgan Stanley Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $276.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHX. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.09.

LHX opened at $266.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $182.80 and a 1 year high of $269.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

