Morgan Stanley Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

