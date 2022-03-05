Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flex were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Flex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

