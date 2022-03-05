Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 278,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

