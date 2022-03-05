Morgan Stanley Has $19.12 Million Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,605,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

