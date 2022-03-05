Morgan Stanley Has $19.55 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

