Morgan Stanley Increases Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $26.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STER. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

