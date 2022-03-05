Morgan Stanley Increases Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $26.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STER. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
