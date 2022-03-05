Morgan Stanley Increases Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target to CHF 590

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from CHF 572 to CHF 590 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $624.50.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

