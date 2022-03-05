Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 615.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.