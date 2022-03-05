Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,026 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Fanhua Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Fanhua Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.