Morgan Stanley Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $25.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CERT opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.92. Certara has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,511. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 96.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Certara by 89.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

