Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,339,719 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £42,296.10 and a PE ratio of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.
Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.