Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 10,659 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in OLO were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $6,721,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $295,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.70. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,995 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

