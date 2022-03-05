Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 719 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 72.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

