Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the January 31st total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MULN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 155,385,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,721,141. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MULN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

