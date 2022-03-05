Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,784,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

