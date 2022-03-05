Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,670 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

