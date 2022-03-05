Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.30. 77,009,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.61 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

