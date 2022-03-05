Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

