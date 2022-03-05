Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $433.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $374.02 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.