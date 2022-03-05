NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NC stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

