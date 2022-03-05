NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.00

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.56), with a volume of 209606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.75. The stock has a market cap of £19.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.54.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.