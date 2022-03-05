NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.00

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.56), with a volume of 209606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.75. The stock has a market cap of £19.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.54.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

