National Bank Financial Downgrades Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

